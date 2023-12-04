Deion Sanders and Tracey Edmonds' relationship has reached the end zone.

On Sunday, Edmonds took to Instagram to announce that she and the Super Bowl champion were calling off their engagement after more than a decade together.

Speaking on behalf of her and Sanders, Edmonds' message was shared alongside a red carpet photo of her and Coach Prime.

Getty Images

"To EVERYONE who has been there for us, supported us, and shown us love...," it read. "We have mutually decided that it is best for us to move forward in life AS FRIENDS and have made this decision with love in our hearts, respect for each other, and appreciation for the time we've shared together. Please keep us in your prayers as we go through this transition. Thank you for being there for us ALL THESE YEARS! We love you and appreciate you SO MUCH! 🙏🏽❤️ Tracey and Deion."

Though Sanders did not share the message on his respective Instagram, the University of Colorado Boulder head coach took to the comments to share his love with his ex.

"Love u Tracey and You've been a true blessing to me. I appreciate the times we've shared and they laughs we've had. You are an amazing woman and a tremendous mother. God bless u with every endeavor and every step u take," he wrote.

Edmonds and Sanders, both 56, began their relationship after briefly meeting in 2012. In 2019, after eight years together, the pair revealed they were engaged.

"Happy Valentine's Day Fam! Sending LOVE to MY LOVE/MY FIANCÉ @deionsanders! ❤️💍," Edmonds wrote next to the photo of her and Sanders. "God is SO GOOD! We’re 8 years in, made it through the storms TOGETHER, and will be spending the rest of our lives TOGETHER! To all the couples out there... stay REAL with each other, LISTEN to each other, and MOST of all.. keep LOVE and GOD in your heart. When you do, you can make it through ANY storm! Spread LOVE and JOY on this day! ❤️."

During the course of their relationship, the pair spent the majority of the time long-distance. Fans had a front row seat to their romance when they shared their life with a blended family on Sanders' reality TV series, Deion's Family Playbook.

Getty Images

Sanders was previously married to Pilar Sanders from 1999-2013, and Carolyn Chambers from 1989-1998. He is the father of children Shedeur, Deion Jr., Shilo, Deiondra and Shelomi.

Edmonds was married to Kenneth 'Babyface' Edmonds from 1992-2005. Together, the pair shares sons Brandon and Dylan.

RELATED CONTENT: