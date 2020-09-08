Demi Lovato Celebrates 6-Month Anniversary With Fiancé Max Ehrich

Demi Lovato is marking a relationship milestone with Max Ehrich! The 28-year-old singer took to her Instagram Story on Monday to celebrate her six-month anniversary with her 29-year-old fiancé.

Alongside a video of Ehrich playing with puppies, Lovato gushed over her man.

"Happy 6 months to my darling, the best father these pups could ever ask for... Thank you for making my life so much better @maxehrich. I love you baby."

Ehrich shared the post on his Story as well, writing, "Words fall short, baby. Love you infinitely & then some. Thank you for being the light of my life. Cheers to forever."

Instagram

The engaged pair celebrated their special day by the water, with Lovato sharing videos of Ehrich singing as she giggled. The "Sorry Not Sorry" singer also posted a shot of her showing off her engagement ring as she holds a red rose.

Instagram

Lovato and Ehrich announced their engagement in July after four months of dating. At the time, a source told ET that the couple is extremely happy and in love.

Watch the video below for more on the pair's engagement.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Demi Lovato Is Engaged to Max Ehrich! This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Demi Lovato Promotes Positive Body Image With the Help of Her Fiancé

Demi Lovato Shines a Light on Her Newfound Activism & 'Year of Growth'

How Demi Lovato Is Celebrating Her Birthday: 'I'm So Lucky'

Related Gallery