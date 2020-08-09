Demi Lovato Fangirls Over 'Future Husband' Max Ehrich's New Music

She has millions of fangirls around the globe, but now Demi Lovato is the one who can’t contain her joy and excitement over upcoming music! The singer took to social media to gush over her fiancé, Max Ehrich’s upcoming music project.

“God I can’t wait for y’all to hear my FUTURE HUSBAND’s music,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories while posting a clip of one of Ehrich’s tracks. “I’m so obsessed with everything about him.”

“I love you honey and I’m SO PROUD,” she added.

Ehrich, 29, reciprocated the support, by reposting Lovato’s Instagram Story and writing, “I love you so much baby. Thank you for being my muse and I CANNOT wait for you to share your masterpiece of an album.”

Elrich confirmed his new music will be out soon with another post, featuring a musical clip.

“New music otw,” he wrote.

Ehrich has shared his musical endeavors on social media, with one recent post showing him covering Sarah McLachlan’s “Angel.”

“Oof.. you better play something happier when I come home 🥺❤️,” Lovato commented. “Sounds beautiful.. I love you honey.”

The couple’s latest posts come as the pair, who announced their engagement in July, celebrated their five-month anniversary.

See more on their romance below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Demi Lovato & Max Ehrich Celebrate 5-Month Anniversary

Demi Lovato Accidentally Leaks Fiancé Max Ehrich’s Email Address

Demi Lovato and Fiancé Max Ehrich Share a Sweet Kiss Through Masks

Demi Lovato’s Boyfriend Max Ehrich Is Outraged By ‘Camp Rock 2’ Ending This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery