Demi Lovato Holds Hands With Musician Jute$ in New York City
Demi Lovato Goes Full Punk in 'Substance' Music Video
Kobe Bryant Crash Photos Trial: Fire Captain Repeatedly Walks Of…
Why Anne Heche Wanted Miley Cyrus or Kristen Bell to Play Her in…
Alec Baldwin Says He ‘Didn’t Pull the Trigger’ In First Sit-Down…
‘The Bachelorette’: Gabby and Rachel Reveal Which Guys Are Front…
Golden Globes 2020: Bill Hader and Rachel Bilson Make Their Red …
Anne Heche, 'Six Days Seven Nights' Star, Dead at 53
Adrienne Bailon Houghton Secretly Welcomes First Child!
Lindsey Pearlman, ‘Empire’ and ‘Chicago Justice’ Actress, Dead a…
Jeanie Buss and Lakers Icons Reflect on Kobe Bryant's Legacy and…
Anne Heche in Coma Following Explosive Car Crash
Anne Heche Remembered: Former Co-Star, Ex Pay Tribute and Debunk…
'The Real's Adrienne Houghton Is 'at Peace' After Emotional Fina…
Inside Anne Heche's Morning Just Before Car Crash That Left Her …
Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum Hold Hands While Out in London
Chrissy Teigen Reveals She’s Pregnant After Her and John Legend’…
Anne Heche Car Crash: Woman Whose Home Was Destroyed Says She’s …
‘Little People, Big World’: Matt and Amy Disagree Over Farm Sale…
Demi Lovato is out on the town with a new man on her arm! On Tuesday, the 29-year-old singer was spotted out in New York City holding hands with musician Jute$. The pair looked cozy as they stepped out of celebrity hotspot Lavo.
Lovato and Jute$ coordinated their looks for their date night. The “Tell Me You Love Me” singer wore a black leather jacket that was splashed with white paint and star accents that she paired with a black T-shirt and plaid skirt. As for Jute$, with his many neck tattoos on display, he wore a black sweater with white stars printed on it, light blue distressed denim jeans and a white bucket hat.
While the pair have not gone public with their possible romance beyond this public display of affection, Jute$ revealed that he worked with Lovato on her song, “Substance,” off her upcoming album, Holy Fvck.
“'Substance' by @ddlovato out now!! one of my fav songs i’ve ever worked on. when i got asked to pull up and write for this session i remember thinking wtf am i supposed to do in a demi lovato session? only to show up and realize she was making one of the hardest rock projects i’ve ever heard," he wrote alongside a clip of the song's video in July. "obviously a crazy milestone for me but beyond that i feel so blessed to be a part of something i’m such a big fan of. cheers to the whole gang 🖤."
Lovato took to the comments to show her appreciation, writing, “thank you sooo much.. you killed the session (SESSIONS) and I’m so grateful to have gotten to work w you 🙏🏼here’s to many more!! 🎉 let’s gooooo!! (Cya!!).”
This is the first time that Lovato has put a face to the "musician" she was reported to be dating. "It's a really happy and healthy relationship," a source told People, noting that Lovato's partner is "a super great guy."
The singer's relationship news comes almost two-years after she called off her engagement with Max Ehrich just two months after he popped the question.
RELATED CONTENT:
Demi Lovato Recalls The First Song She Ever Sang on a Stage
Demi Lovato Is Dating a Musician
Demi Lovato Explains Use of They/Them/She/Her Pronouns
Demi Lovato Fans Think Their New Song Addresses Ex Wilmer Valderrama
Related Gallery