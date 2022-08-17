News

Demi Lovato Holds Hands With Musician Jute$ in New York City

By Tionah Lee‍
Demi Lovato is out on the town with a new man on her arm! On Tuesday, the 29-year-old singer was spotted out in New York City holding hands with musician Jute$. The pair looked cozy as they stepped out of celebrity hotspot Lavo.  

Lovato and Jute$ coordinated their looks for their date night. The “Tell Me You Love Me” singer wore a black leather jacket that was splashed with white paint and star accents that she paired with a black T-shirt and plaid skirt. As for Jute$, with his many neck tattoos on display, he wore a black sweater with white stars printed on it, light blue distressed denim jeans and a white bucket hat.  

Demi Lovato and Jutes
Rick Davis/SplashNews.com

While the pair have not gone public with their possible romance beyond this public display of affection, Jute$ revealed that he worked with Lovato on her song, “Substance,” off her upcoming album, Holy Fvck.  

“'Substance' by @ddlovato out now!! one of my fav songs i’ve ever worked on. when i got asked to pull up and write for this session i remember thinking wtf am i supposed to do in a demi lovato session? only to show up and realize she was making one of the hardest rock projects i’ve ever heard," he wrote alongside a clip of the song's video in July.  "obviously a crazy milestone for me but beyond that i feel so blessed to be a part of something i’m such a big fan of. cheers to the whole gang 🖤."

Lovato took to the comments to show her appreciation, writing, “thank you sooo much.. you killed the session (SESSIONS) and I’m so grateful to have gotten to work w you 🙏🏼here’s to many more!! 🎉 let’s gooooo!! (Cya!!).” 

This is the first time that Lovato has put a face to the "musician" she was reported to be dating. "It's a really happy and healthy relationship," a source told People, noting that Lovato's partner is "a super great guy."

The singer's relationship news comes almost two-years after she called off her engagement with Max Ehrich just two months after he popped the question.  

