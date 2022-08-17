Demi Lovato is out on the town with a new man on her arm! On Tuesday, the 29-year-old singer was spotted out in New York City holding hands with musician Jute$. The pair looked cozy as they stepped out of celebrity hotspot Lavo.

Lovato and Jute$ coordinated their looks for their date night. The “Tell Me You Love Me” singer wore a black leather jacket that was splashed with white paint and star accents that she paired with a black T-shirt and plaid skirt. As for Jute$, with his many neck tattoos on display, he wore a black sweater with white stars printed on it, light blue distressed denim jeans and a white bucket hat.

Rick Davis/SplashNews.com

While the pair have not gone public with their possible romance beyond this public display of affection, Jute$ revealed that he worked with Lovato on her song, “Substance,” off her upcoming album, Holy Fvck.

“'Substance' by @ddlovato out now!! one of my fav songs i’ve ever worked on. when i got asked to pull up and write for this session i remember thinking wtf am i supposed to do in a demi lovato session? only to show up and realize she was making one of the hardest rock projects i’ve ever heard," he wrote alongside a clip of the song's video in July. "obviously a crazy milestone for me but beyond that i feel so blessed to be a part of something i’m such a big fan of. cheers to the whole gang 🖤."

Lovato took to the comments to show her appreciation, writing, “thank you sooo much.. you killed the session (SESSIONS) and I’m so grateful to have gotten to work w you 🙏🏼here’s to many more!! 🎉 let’s gooooo!! (Cya!!).”

This is the first time that Lovato has put a face to the "musician" she was reported to be dating. "It's a really happy and healthy relationship," a source told People, noting that Lovato's partner is "a super great guy."

The singer's relationship news comes almost two-years after she called off her engagement with Max Ehrich just two months after he popped the question.

RELATED CONTENT:

Demi Lovato Recalls The First Song She Ever Sang on a Stage

Demi Lovato Is Dating a Musician

Demi Lovato Explains Use of They/Them/She/Her Pronouns

Demi Lovato Fans Think Their New Song Addresses Ex Wilmer Valderrama

Demi Lovato Battles Addiction and Tabloids in ‘Skin of My Teeth’ Video This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery