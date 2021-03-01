Demi Lovato is sharing her weight loss secrets.

The "What Other People Say" singer took to Instagram to reveal that she "accidentally" lost weight while on her journey toward self-love and acceptance.

"Accidentally lost weight. I don't count calories anymore. I don't exercise anymore. I don't restrict or purge...," the 28-year-old star shared on Monday. "And I especially...don't live my life accordingly to the diet culture."

The method's worked for Lovato, who has been open about her weight loss struggles in the past.

"And I've actually lost weight," she added. "This is a different experience but I feel full. Not of food but of divine wisdom and cosmic guidance."

That's not the only transformation the singer has made. Lovato recently cut her hair off in an effort to better love herself.

In a recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, she talked about her decision to shave off most of her hair, leaving short pink tresses at the top.

"I feel so free. I feel more authentic to who I am," the pop star shared. "I also feel like I used to hide behind my hair."

Lovato admitted that she used her hair to cover herself up.

"I used to use my hair to hide behind," she said. "It would cover my body. So when I started doing all this work on myself, I thought, 'What is something that I've been holding onto my whole life that I need to let go of?' And it was that. I feel more myself now."

Watch the video below to see why Lovato feels more authentic since cutting off her long locks.

