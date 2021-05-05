Demi Moore Shares Sweet Reaction to Daughter Tallulah's Engagement

Demi Moore is a proud mother of the bride-to-be! The actress and author took to Instagram Wednesday to share her reaction to the news that her daughter, Tallulah Willis, is engaged to be married to her longtime love, Dillon Buss.

"Congrats to my baby girl and her adorable beloved on their engagement! Happy day for the whole family 💍❤️," Moore wrote next to a photo of her sandwiched between the love birds. The mother of three also shared a photo of her and her other two daughters, Rumer and Scout Willis on a family FaceTime call where they found out about the exciting news.

Moore also re-posted both Tallulah and her future son-in-law's engagement posts, further expressing her elation for her "baby girl."

Instagram/Demi Moore

Tallulah announced her engagement Tuesday, sharing a video showing off her new engagement ring.

"HANDS STILL SHAKIN’ — MOMS SPAGHETTI — I’m FIANCÉNCHED," she captioned the video.

She also posted pics of the proposal itself, writing, "With absolute most certainty."

Dillon posted the same pics of him popping the question, writing, "I can finally call you my fiancé. Love you forever Buuski Lu, you are my best friend ❤️ #maythefourthbewithus."

He also responded to one of his new fiancee's posts, writing, "Forever and ever my love!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

Both Rumer and Scout shared touching tributes to their sister, celebrating her engagement and welcoming Dillion into the family as the first official "Willis brother."

"I’m so buoyed by this JOYOUS LOVE CELEBRATION!!!! HIP HIP HURRAY!!!!! @buuski @dillonbuss today is a blessing because of your love! 5/4/21 💍 Welcome the first official WILLIS BROTHER 😭😭😭," Scout wrote.

"I love these crazy kids. Congratulations @dillonbuss and @buuski I love you both so immensely and I am so excited for you. 💍💍 💍💍💍 💍💍," Rumer shared in her own post dedicated to her little sister.

The proud sister didn't stop there! Rumer then shared a series of pics to her Instagram Story, calling Tallulah "my liddo engaged elf," and reiterating Scout's designation of Dillon as the "first Willis brother."

"I love you guys so much," she said in another post that showed off her sister's new ring.

Watch the video below for more on the famous family.

RELATED CONTENT

Demi Moore Shares Fun Family Photo for Ex Bruce Willis' Birthday

Tallulah Willis Gets Engaged to Dillon Buss -- See the Ring!

Demi Moore's Daughter Tallulah Shares How She Reconciled With Her Mom After Not Talking for 3 Years

Exes Bruce Willis and Demi Moore Quarantine Together in Matching Pajamas! This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery