Demi Moore is opening up about how she's been coping with the coronavirus pandemic.

The actress is currently quarantining with ex-husband Bruce Willis and their three daughters -- Rumer, 31, Scout, 28, and Tallulah, 26. In a recent Instagram video from their Idaho home, Moore said she feels frustrated by those not taking social distancing seriously.

"First of all, knowing that, that's really scary because they're placing themselves at risk for potentially contracting the virus and dying. It's OK to feel scared," she shared. "That's pretty normal, and we're not alone. You're not alone to feel that way."

It's hard to control much outside of your household these days, so Moore has been focusing on activities that ease her irritation.

"I think doing little things, like taking those moments to do thoughtful meditation, any kind of writing, to get the emotions out and not stuff down your feelings of fear or frustration [is good]," she expressed. "Exercising and letting go. We each have our own journey, and we don't know what that is for someone else."

Rumer chimed in, advising viewers to behave responsibly and have others take note.

"I think the biggest thing you can do, in my opinion, is lead by example," she said. "None of us are capable of changing their belief system or what they're going to do."

"I can only control what I do myself," Rumer added. "And as heartbreaking as it is to watch, sometimes I think allowing yourself to let go of any responsibility you have to trying to fix or control the way someone is moving through this process is what you have to do."

The family has kept themselves busy -- and indoors -- with family book clubs and paint nights since they started quarantining together.

A source recently told ET that while Willis isn't with his wife, Emma Heming, and their daughters -- Mabel, 8, and Evelyn, 5 -- they're in touch "daily," and that them being apart isn't "weird to them."

"Bruce and Demi made a decision to quarantine together with their children and have been doing so for over a month. The family didn't want to take any risks of outside influences, so they've stayed away from socializing with anyone but their family. Bruce isn't with his wife or young children, but that was understood going into this," the source shared. "Bruce, Demi and Emma have always had a great relationship and are good friends, and none of this is weird to them. It's outside people who are making it more than it is."

See more in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Demi Moore and Ex Bruce Willis Enjoy ‘Family Paint Night’ With Their Three Daughters

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore's Daughter Scout on Her Family's Unconventional Quarantine

Why Bruce Willis Is Quarantining With Demi Moore and Not His Wife

Bruce Willis' Wife Emma Heming is 'Fine' That He's Quarantining With Ex Demi Moore This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery