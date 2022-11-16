Denise Richards Has Gun Fired at Her Vehicle in Road Rage Incident

Denise Richards was on her way to a film and TV studio in Los Angeles on Monday when a road-rage incident ended in gunfire.

According to multiple reports, the actress/model and her husband, Aaron, were looking for street parking as they arrived at the studio, but an apparently impatient motorist grew annoyed at them slowing down, resulting in him drawing his weapon and firing his gun.

It's unclear how many rounds were fired but according to a photo obtained by TMZ, which first reported the news, one bullet hole can be seen in the back of the gray pickup truck the couple was driving in.

Fortunately, nobody was injured in the incident. While someone called 911 after noticing the bullet hole, TMZ reports it's unclear if police ever came out and took a report. ET has reached out to Richards' reps for comment.

Richards was reportedly heading to the studio for the film, Angels Fallen: Warriors of Peace, which is slated for a 2023 release. TMZ reports Richards worked a 12-hour shift on the set of the sequel to 2020's Angels Fallen following the scary ordeal.

