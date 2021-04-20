Derek Chauvin Convicted in George Floyd's Death: Barack Obama, Oprah and More Celebs React
Celebrities are speaking out about the Derek Chauvin trial verdict that was handed out on Tuesday.
The former Minneapolis police officer, who was seen in videos kneeling on the late George Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes, was charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. He was found guilty on all charges.
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz tweeted that the verdict was an important step forward for justice in Minnesota.
"No verdict can bring George back, and my heart is with his family as they continue to grieve his loss," he wrote in part. "Minnesota mourns with you, and we promise the pursuit of justice for George does not end today."
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver also sent out a statement following the verdict as did the Minnesota Timberwolves' official Twitter account.
The reaction from celebrities -- many of whom attended protests against police brutality and systemic racism following the death of Floyd last May -- was swift. Read on for more.
Chauvin's trial lasted 13 days at the Hennepin County Government Center in downtown Minneapolis and closing arguments were delivered on April 19. The trial had emotional testimony, including from Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo, who testified that Chauvin's actions violated Minneapolis police policy. Floyd's brother, Philonise Floyd, also took the stand and cried when he described his brother's "one of a kind" relationship with their late mother. Floyd cried out for his mother during the final moments of his life.
In April, Floyd's family's attorney, Benjamin Crump, revealed during his appearance on The View that George Clooney emailed him while watching Chauvin's murder trial and gave him his blunt two cents. Watch the video below for more.
RELATED CONTENT:
The Death of George Floyd 9 Months Later: How Hollywood Has Changed
H.E.R. Talks Honoring George Floyd With 'I Can't Breathe' at GRAMMYs
Kyrie Irving Buys House for George Floyd's Family