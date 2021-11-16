Derek Hough is the latest celebrity on Dancing With the Stars to test positive for COVID-19. On Tuesday, just a day after he served as a judge on the ABC show, Hough revealed that he has a breakthrough case of the coronavirus.

"Even though I've been fully vaccinated, I've just been diagnosed with a breakthrough case of COVID," he revealed in a video posted to his Instagram. "I just found out and I feel OK. I feel strong. I'm currently taking advice from medical professionals to get better as fast as I can. I'm currently in quarantine."

Hough assured fans, "I'll make sure to keep you guys all updated with what's going on, but I just want to send my love out there to all. Stay safe."

While he did not mention if he'll be judging next week's DWTS finals, or if anyone else on the show has tested positive for COVID-19, Hough did note in his Instagram caption, "This week’s shows in Vegas will be rescheduled for a date soon, stay tuned and I’ll announce the new dates shortly!"

Earlier in the season, DWTS pro dancer Cheryl Burke revealed that she and her celebrity partner, Peloton instructor Cody Rigsby, had tested positive for COVID-19. They were forced to perform one of their dances virtually before being cleared to return to the ballroom the following week.

The Dancing With the Stars finale airs Monday, Nov. 21 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

