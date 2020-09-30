Derek Hough is returning to the ballroom! On Wednesday, ABC announced that the 35-year-old Dancing With the Stars judge will perform during the Oct. 19 episode, marking the first time he's done so since 2017.

The dancer will perform with his girlfriend -- who's also a former DWTS pro -- Hayley Erbert. Hough, who's currently serving as a DWTS judge, previously competed as a pro for 17 seasons, most recently in 2016. He won the mirrorball a total of six times, the most of any pro.

When ET spoke with Hough earlier this month, he revealed why it was the right time for him to make his DWTS return.

"It was something that was talked about, I think maybe last year, but timing, things happening, this is the right time," he said. "I'm excited. I'm actually excited about the timing of this in the sense that I don't really know how they're going to do this and how the season's going to happen with protocols and stuff. But that excites me. I like that uncertainty; I like that unknown."

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays on ABC.

