Derick Dillard made some serious allegations against Jim Bob Duggar, claiming his estranged father-in-law is manipulative, "verbally abusive" and looking out for his own gain.

Jill Duggar's husband made the accusation in a comment on a Facebook post, saying he "used to have much respect for Jim Bob" but that "it's only become clearer to us over time just how deep this man's manipulation and deceit will go for his own gain, at the expense for others." ET has reached out to Dillard's reps for comment. Jim Bob Duggar's reps had no comment at this time.

Dillard continued, "He has lied to my wife and I numerous times. Contrary to his campaign, he does not believe in freedom, but his manipulation has resulted in what is akin to human trafficking." Jim Bob on Tuesday lost a state senate primary race in his native Arkansas after garnering only 15.34 percent of the vote.

"When confronted privately, he is not humble, but he is defensive and verbally abusive," Dillard claimed. "When he says he cannot be bought, the truth is that he has a history of being a sellout to anything that he can personally profit from, and he will justify it however he wants to continue his personal agenda."

Dillard made the comment on someone's Facebook page who was claiming he was previously Jim Bob's best friend. The man, whose post served as a reminder to vote in the state senate primary race, claimed he was hurt after Jim Bob "lied to me about the truth of his son when asking to court our daughter."

Jim Bob's eldest son, Josh Duggar, was recently found guilty in his child pornography case. He awaits sentencing and faces up to 20 years behind bars.

Dillard, who didn't offer specifics about why he claims Jim Bob's manipulative and "verbally abusive," finished his lengthy comment saying, "If he has lied and continues to lie to his best friends and his own family, will he LIE to YOU?!"

