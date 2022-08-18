Desi Perkins Welcomes Baby No. 2 -- See the Precious Photo

Desi Perkins officially expanded her brood. She is a new mother once again to a baby girl!

The 35-year-old YouTube star took to Instagram on Thursday and shared a sweet photo of her holding her newborn girl. She captioned it, "Baby girl has arrived" along with a white heart emoji. The new addition to the family was born on Monday and weighed in at 8 pounds, 6 ounces and measured 21 inches. And, get this, the new baby girl followed in her brother, Ocean's, footsteps, because her weight and size were exactly Ocean's weight and size when he was born in October 2020.

It was a little over five months ago when Perkins announced that she and her husband, Steven, were expecting their second child together.

In the sweet clip, Perkins is seen tending to her garden while their 1-year-old son helps her with some of the gardening. Soon after, her husband enters the frame with more flowers for the pair to plant. It's then, when Perkins turns to greet him, that her baby bump is on full display.

Perkins had previously told ET about her dream of becoming a mother.

"I have three brothers and I helped my mom with them," she explained at the time. "And seeing how they've grown up and the things they took after me, even things I taught them, it's so special to really help mold somebody and just [have this] unconditional love that I have for them. I can't imagine what it's going to be like when I have my own child and get to do that with them."

Congrats!

