Devin Lima, a singer for LFO, died on Wednesday. He was 41.

The vocalist died after a yearlong battle with cancer, according to multiple reports.

LFO (also known as Lyte Funkie Ones) was formed in 1995 and originally made up of Brian Gillis, Brad Fischetti and Rich Cronin, who died in 2010 after suffering a stroke related to leukemia. Lima joined the band in 1999, the same year they released their hit song "Summer Girls," which was followed up with "Girl on TV" and "Every Other Time."

LFO first parted ways in 2002 and reunited in 2009, only to split again that same year. Lima and Fischetti reunited once again in 2017. They released a song called "Perfect 10," with hopes of later touring.

ET reported last October that Lima underwent surgery to have a tumor removed from his adrenal gland after he was diagnosed with stage 4 adrenal cancer.

"Devin asked me to give you this update without him because frankly he's just not feeling very well," Fischetti said in a video message at the time. "But he asked me to send you his love and gratitude for all the love and prayers you guys have sent his way."

"Adrenal cancer is very aggressive and [doctors are] concerned that there may be cancer cells present within his body," he added. "That’s why they want to attack it with chemo and radiation. I wish we had better news to share. It’s devastating news, but at the same time, there’s nobody I know who’s stronger than Devin. No one has a stronger body, mind, or soul, and if anybody can defeat this, it’s Devin."

