Devon Sawa was among the teen heartthrobs that ruled the '90s.

Starring in classics like Casper, Final Destination and Little Giants, the 43-year-old actor is now sharing his body of work with his children. But as Sawa told ET's Nischelle Turner as he guest hosted Friday's Entertainment Tonight, his two children -- Hudson, 7, and Scarlett, 5 -- "weren't having it."

"We tried to watch this movie that I did called Wild America and they weren't having it," Sawa said with a laugh. "They were not having dad up there. They wanted to turn it off and we haven't revisited any of my films since."

Wild America (1997)also starred Jonathan Taylor Thomas and Scott Bairstow as three nature-loving brothers who traveled around the U.S. documenting their time in the wilderness.

Sawa also touched on his memorable role as Stan in Eminem's hit song of the same name.

"This is one of the most favorite things I've done," Sawa admitted of being part of the music video. "I'm so proud to talk about that video. Dr. Dre directed it. It was Eminem, like, when he was just coming out. Those three days on set were some of the best days I had on set. I was just surrounded by greatness."

"Dre knew what he was doing those three days," he recalled. "You knew how excited he was and he knew what he was doing, and what he was getting. So you kind of knew you were being a part of something important."

These days, Sawa stars in Syfy and USA Network's Chucky series, based on the Child's Play movie franchise.

"I've been watching Chucky since I was a little kid. And when it came across my desk, when they presented it to me, it was a no brainer," the actor shared, adding that he plays twins Logan and Lucas Wheeler. "They're crazy, and I decided to do it!"

And while his kids aren't up for watching his iconic movies, they are fans of the horror series. "They're into Chucky," he revealed. "My son dressed up as Chucky for Halloween today to his school… We'll see what happens."

Chucky airs Tuesdays on Syfy and USA Network.

