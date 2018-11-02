Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus Welcome First Child Together

Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus have welcomed their first child!

Multiple outlets report that Kruger has given birth to the baby, which is her first child. Reedus has one son, 19-year-old Mingus, with his ex, Helena Christensen.

No further details about the child’s birth date, sex or name are known. ET has reached out to Kruger and Reedus’ reps for comment.

Speculation of 42-year-old Kruger’s pregnancy began back in May when she shared a black-and-white Instagram pic of herself, which she captioned with the feet emoji.

Rumors of the couple’s relationship began in 2016, following the end of Kruger’s 10-year relationship with Joshua Jackson. Since then, the couple has taken a beach vacation and Reedus, 49, has often supported Kruger at awards shows.

Watch the video below for more on the new parents:

RELATED CONTENT:

Diane Kruger Defends Her Experience With Quentin Tarantino Amid Uma Thurman Controversy

Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus Show Off Sweet PDA On Critics' Choice Awards Carpet

Diane Kruger Kisses Norman Reedus After Golden Globes Win -- See the Sweet Smooch!

Related Gallery