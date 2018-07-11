Diane Lane to Headline FX's 'Y: The Last Man' Drama

Diane Lane is leading the new world order.

The Oscar-nominated actress will headline the FX drama project, Y, leading an ensemble cast that includes Imogen Poots, Barry Keoghan, Lashana Lynch, Juliana Canfield and Marin Ireland, the network announced Wednesday. The project, from showrunners Michael Green and Aïda Mashaka Croal, was given a pilot order.

Based on DC Comics’ Y: The Last Man series by Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra, Y traverses a post-apocalyptic world in which a cataclysmic event has decimated every male mammal save for one lone human. The new world order of women will explore gender, race, class and survival.

Lane will play Senator Jennifer Brown, a junior senator in her first term who has made a name for herself in political circles for her willingness to put personal ideals over politics. She is also the mother to Yorick and Hero Brown.

Meanwhile, Keoghan will play Yorick Brown, a young man quick to use humor to deflect from his own problems who may be the lone male survivor or a worldwide plague. Poots is set to portray Hero Brown, a tough and confident EMT who nurses a deep emotional trauma that often leads her to cross personal and professional lines.

Lynch will play Secret Service Agent 355, who does her job with professionalism, even under the most unexpected circumstances. Canfield will be Beth, a Brooklyn-based knife maker who connects with Yorick on a romantic level. Ireland is Nora, the president's senior assistant and right hand.

The news of Lane's casting comes as she joined the final season of Netflix's House of Cards as sister to Greg Kinnear's character following Kevin Spacey's exit and is set to star in Amazon Prime's The Romanoffs.

