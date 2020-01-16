Every generation has a breakout star that proves that we're headed in the right direction. Tess Romero is that star.

The 13-year-old actress takes the lead in Disney+'s new series, Diary of a Future President, bringing even more Latinx representation to the small screen.

Told through the narration of Elena, a 12-year-old Cuban-American girl, Diary of a Future President follows her journey through the ups and downs of middle school and family life, as it sets her on her path to becoming the future president of the United States. Gina Rodriguez, who produced the show, plays the older Elena. Orange Is the New Black star Selenis Leyva portrays her mother, Gabi.

The show's main message is that "if you can survive growing up, you can do anything," with Romero fully believing that anything you want is within reach.

"Growing up is a struggle, as we know from the show, and with that experience and getting through that you learn so much," Romero tells ET over the phone. "It really prepares you for life and [helps you realize] you can do anything."

With a handful of credits to her name, Diary of a Future President is Romero's first major role -- and one that has a significant meaning for Latinxs. Not only is the story led by a Latinx lead, but it also showcases a Latina becoming president of the United States.

The revolutionary role and its impact is something that Romero didn't fully understand until landing the job. "All these people started telling me, 'This is insane! This is so cool that you're doing this! This needs to be seen. We don't see this enough.' And then I realized, 'Yeah, these people are right!'" Romero acknowledges. "It's such an honor that I am going to be a part of something that's helping represent many people of different backgrounds in media, and that's not happening as much as people want it to happen. It's really cool that I am part of something that advances that and is doing more for [Latinxs]."

While Romero doesn't keep a diary like her character -- "It's just so much work," she laughs -- she does relate and share a number of similarities with Elena. Aside from being around the same age, they've both experienced or had people close to them go through things that the show focuses on, such as a single-parent household, dating, school crushes, becoming a young woman, keeping secrets from friends and being teased by your older brother about a having a mustache. You can see more of that play out in this exclusive trailer below.

But what she most admires about Elena is "how she's really strong and remains true to herself through all the stuff that happens and goes on around her," Romero says. "She doesn't really care much about what everyone else thinks, she just cares about what she wants to do and what needs to be done. What she thinks is right."

In many ways, that's just like Romero, who even before becoming a teen was out attending women's marches and fighting for equality.

"I love women, I love females," she shares when asked why she's so passionate about attending such events. "I just think it's so important that women are represented, that people of color are represented, that all people are represented and have a voice." She was instilled with that mindset from the get-go, she says, "because I have such great people in my life and such great supporters and family" members who taught her that if you believe in something, you must fight for it.

"Everybody I know or that I'm close with considers themselves a feminist," Romero explains. "I didn't really realize that other people in the world didn't do that and that everywhere you go people weren't feminists. So once I realized that, I was like, 'Well, that's so weird. Let's do something about that.'"

And that's the attitude that we need from our young Latinxs, who will and are shaping the future of this country and Hollywood. There's also the wonderful feeling that Romero had of women supporting women while on set. She credits Rodriguez for giving her many acting tips and words of wisdom during their time on the show.

"I remember she would always drop random tips that were so helpful," Romero recalls, before sharing a story of how the former Jane the Virgin star called her while on a movie set and pumped her up for an emotional scene. "She gave me tips on how to do it and how she does it. Like, 'Try to connect with whatever is going on in your life, something stressful or something that hasn't been going well. Connect with the fact that the show is ending and you had such a fun time and you're so sad that it's over.' I was like, Wow, that's such a great piece of advice from someone so talented."

While Romero doesn't know if she'll be acting forever, she is passionate about the arts, storytelling and giving back. "There's still a lot I have to learn and a lot that I want to explore in the future," Romero reflects. "I love acting and it's really fun, but who knows. Maybe I'll do something else. But I just want to do what makes me happy at this moment and whatever helps people and helps me."

"Something good and something that I connect with," Romero adds. All this coming from a 13-year-old. I think we're in great hands!

Diary of a Future President will be available to stream Jan. 17 on Disney+.

