Dick Van Dyke Hands Out Money at Labor Center: 'Whenever I Have Some Fives I Come By'
95-Year-Old Kennedy Center Honoree Dick Van Dyke Says He’s Just …
Kaley Cuoco on Her Love-at-First-Sight ‘Meet Cute’ With Boyfrien…
‘Big Sky’: Reba McEntire on Joining Season 3 and Working With Bo…
'90 Day Fiancé': Yara Is in Tears Finding Out About the Russian …
Kanye West Apologizes to Kim Kardashian for Social Media Antics
ET Starchives Full House Turns 35
Patricia Heaton Shares Details From Her Humanitarian Trip to Ken…
‘Don’t Worry Darling’: Olivia Wilde Addresses Spit-gate and ‘Ms…
Tyler Posey on His Return to 'Teen Wolf' and Why It's a 'Bucket …
Julia Roberts Wants to Help Find Garcelle Beauvais a Boyfriend! …
Rachel Brosnahan Responds to ‘Fantastic Four’ Casting Rumors (Ex…
‘Big Brother's Taylor Hale on Historic Win and Where She Stands …
Khloé Kardashian Cozies Up to '365 Days’ Star Michele Morrone
Jay Shetty on Officiating Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's 'Beau…
Rihanna to Headline 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show | ET's The Dow…
Garcelle Beauvais Opens Up About Life After ‘The Real’ and a Pot…
Lance Bass on Britney Spears’ Comeback and Getting His Twins Rea…
George Clooney on Best ‘Batman’ Actor Debate and Julia Roberts F…
Inside Rihanna’s Road to Performing at Super Bowl LVII
Dick Van Dyke was back to doing what he does best -- giving back.
The legendary entertainer was spotted out in Malibu last week handing out $5 bills outside the Malibu Community Labor Exchange. The organization helps match employers and those looking for work. The Mary Poppins star didn't just hand out the dough, however. He also chatted with the folks, who were appreciative of the gesture.
"You can't do it all the time though," he quipped.
But when he does do it, people really notice. An employee at the center is said to have shouted, "Just call him an angel from God."
That same day, Van Dyke was spotted running errands at a bank and pharmacy in Malibu and appeared in great spirits.
It's not the first time Van Dyke handed out money outside the Malibu Community Labor Exchange. He did so for the first time back in May 2021 during the pandemic, but he's been charitable for practically his entire career, which spans more than seven decades.
For some 20 years, Van Dyke volunteered at the Midnight Mission in Los Angeles, a homeless shelter that also provides emergency services. He's also the national spokesperson for the Cell Therapy Foundation and the National Reye's Syndrome Foundation. He got involved with the latter following the death of his granddaughter, Jessica Van Dyke, in 1987.
For his invaluable efforts, the Bye Bye Birdie star in 2014 was awarded with the Prince Rainier III Humanitarian Award by the Princess Grace Foundation. The award honors those who have made a difference in the lives of others. As part of the award, the foundation also donated $25,000 to the organization of the actor's choice to further his philanthropic mission.
RELATED CONTENT:
Dick Van Dyke Proves 96 Is Just a Number as He Dances With Wife Arlene
How a Lunch With Dick Van Dyke Helped Inspire Marvel's 'WandaVision'
Dick Van Dyke Mourns Mary Tyler Moore's Death: 'There Are No Words'
Related Gallery