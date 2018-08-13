Chloe Grace Moretz is getting candid about her dating life.

In a new interview with The Times, the 21-year-old actress opens up about what it was like being in a relationship with Brooklyn Beckham, seemingly shading him in the process.

"Breakups are hard across the board," says Moretz, who dated Beckham -- the 19-year-old son of David and Victoria Beckham -- on and off over the past few years. "But when every verified account on Twitter posts something about me, I get tagged. And every major publication is verified. So anytime they post something about a certain relationship, it pops up on my phone, which is how I find out about 90% of things."

Back in April, Beckham was photographed kissing Canadian model Lexi Wood, whom he has since broken up with. Though Moretz didn't mention the two by name, it appears she addressed the photographs while discussing PDA with the outlet.

"I'm not a big fan of PDAs in general," Moretz explains. "I personally don't want to see people posted all over my phone making out."

One of the last few times Beckham was spotted with Moretz was in February, at a party in Los Angeles for her 21st birthday.

"Last night I had the most wonderful time celebrating my 21st birthday with the most special beautiful humans. Thank you so much @beautyessexla for putting it all together and making my 21st birthday dreams come true :)," she captioned a slideshow with her then-boyfriend, family and friends at the time.

A post shared by Chloe Grace Moretz (@chloegmoretz) on Feb 5, 2018 at 10:14am PST

Despite her ups and downs with Beckham, Moretz admits she did learn a lot from the relationship, and says she plans to be more "secretive" and "keep things quiet" with her next partner.

"It's been a very big learning curve, and that was hard," she confesses. "I had a lot of moments when I was, like, 'Why can't I just say this? Why can't I be with this person in the street and not get photographed?' And there's no real answer to that other than you just can't."

"That's my life, but hopefully I'm going to try and control every ounce of it that gets out," she adds.

Hear more on Beckham and Moretz's happier days in the video below.

