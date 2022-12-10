Diddy Announces Birth of ‘Baby Girl’ Love Sean Combs

Diddy just became a father for the seventh time! The music mogul made the surprise announcement Saturday on his Instagram Story when he welcomed daughter Love Sean Combs to the world.

The 53-year-old wrote in his post, "I’m so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world." He added, "Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin Christian, D’Lila, Jessie and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest!"

Diddy did not reveal the baby's mother. ET has reached out to Diddy's rep for comment.

Diddy shares four children with the late model Kim Porter -- Quincy, 31, whom he adopted, King, 24, and 15-year-old twin daughters Jessie and D’Lila. Diddy and Sarah Chapman welcomed daughter Chance in 2006. He and Misa Hylton welcomed Justin Combes in 1993.

The rapper, who celebrated his 53rd birthday last month and legally changed his name to Love in 2021, confirmed in June that he was in a relationship with City Girls rapper Yung Miami, though she clarified in September she's "still single."

