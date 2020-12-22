Diddy is making big moves for his mom's milestone birthday!

In honor of Janice Combs turning 80 on Monday, the hip-hop mogul gifted her with sweet messages on Instagram, a check for $1 million, a party and a brand new Bentley.

"I only exist because of this beautiful, hardworking, loving, hilarious, a**-whooping, always telling me the truth, genuine, smart, fly absolutely amazing Black Goddess Queen!!" Diddy gushed. "Happy 80th Birthday to the best mother in the world! Love you forever and ever! ❤️... and this is actually her at 80 ... no filter ... no edit!!! HAPPY BIRTHDAY #MAMACOMBS."

Diddy continued the love on his Stories, exclaiming, "Check this out. Today is December 21st. On December 21st, my mother was born."

"Today my mother turned 80 years old. Yo, now that's my hero right there," he continued. "Ain't nobody like your mama. I give all thanks and glory to god to for my mother."

See Janice's adorable reactions to Diddy's ultra-luxurious gifts below:

Interestingly enough, Monday also marked the 14th birthday of Diddy's twin daughters, Jessie and D'Lila, whom he shares with his late partner, Kim Porter.

"It's their birthday today too, so you know we goin' up today," Diddy exclaimed on his Stories. "I'm the luckiest guy in the world. Thank you, God. No matter what you go through, you got God by your side, man."

He also posted a pic of his twin girls, writing, "Happy Birthday to Jessie and D’Lila! Wow!! Time is flying and I’m enjoying every second of it. I thank God for blessing me with such humble, kind, sweet, amazing girls."

"Kim is definitely smiling down on you two beautiful girls," he added. "I love you both so so much! Happy 14th Birthday @the_combs_twins ❤️❤️."

