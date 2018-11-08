Diego Luna is heading back to Star Wars.

The actor will reprise his Rogue One: A Star Wars Story character, Cassian Andor, in a spy thriller series for Disney's streaming service, Disney Plus, the studio announced on Thursday.

The show, which will go into production next year, will follow Cassian's adventures during the formative years of the Rebellion, and before the events of Rogue One. A release date has not yet been announced.

“Going back to the Star Wars universe is very special for me,” Luna said in a statement. “I have so many memories of the great work we did together and the relationships I made throughout the journey. We have a fantastic adventure ahead of us, and this new exciting format will give us the chance to explore this character more deeply.”

The new series is the second Star Wars series that Disney has announced for its streaming platform. Production on The Mandalorian, from showrunner Jon Favreau, began in October.

ET spoke with Luna at the Los Angeles premiere of Rogue One in 2016, where he didn't shut down the idea that he could be involved in future Star Wars projects.

"I can say I was part of a Star Wars film and that's unique," he shared. "My son in the car when we were driving here, said to me, 'But Dad, is this a Star Wars Star Wars? Or what is this?' And I go, 'There's no Star Wars Star Wars, there's just Star Wars, and this is one of them."

"When I was saying that, I was like, 'Sh*t, my god, it couldn't get better. Like, I'm in the best spot an actor could be.' Because I'm part of a film I'm a fan of. That connection is strong," he added.

