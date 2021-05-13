Disney Fashion Essentials Are on Amazon: Marvel, Star Wars and More

Gather 'round, Disney fans! Whether you're looking to book a trip to the Magic Kingdom, Disneyland, Epcot, California Adventure or another Disney theme park -- or you just want to show off your love for the world's most famous mouse and everything else from the brand, there's a one-stop shop that'll have the Disney clothes you seek: Amazon.

Now, there are plenty of ways to channel your favorite Disney character, like dressing up as Cruella for Halloween. However, on the days when you don't want to dress up in a head-to-toe costume -- you know, those moments when you and the family want to wear Disney merchandise that doesn't look like it was straight from one of the company's iconic movies -- Amazon has a selection of Disney, Star Wars and Marvel-inspired clothes just for you.

Amazon's in-house clothing line, Amazon Essentials, has a full Disney collection filled with T-shirts, sweats, face masks and more that are just waiting to be a part of your Disney fashion statements. And no matter what type of Disney fan you are, there's no doubt there's something for you.

Ready to embrace your favorite Disney characters through your sartorial choices? Scroll down to get your essential Disney staples for the whole family from Amazon, below.

Women's Disney Fleece Pullover Hoodie Amazon Women's Disney Fleece Pullover Hoodie In case you aren't quite sure where to start with the Disney fashion pieces on Amazon, go with a classic staple like this hoodie. Without a doubt, it'll always be in style. $28 Buy Now

Men's Marvel Regular-Fit Crew-Neck T-Shirts Amazon Men's Marvel Regular-Fit Crew-Neck T-Shirts These simple but fun shirts will be the perfect gift for the Marvel fan in your life. $24 (REGULARLY $26) Buy Now

Girls' Disney Short Sleeve T-Shirts Amazon Girls' Disney Short Sleeve T-Shirts We love the color palette of this Disney shirt set, which features the beloved fashion-savvy character, Minnie. $17 Buy Now

Boys' Disney Short-Sleeve T-Shirts Amazon Boys' Disney Short-Sleeve T-Shirts If Disney's most iconic mouse is your child's favorite character to date, they'll love wearing these easy graphic tees. $17 Buy Now

Men's Disney Fleece Sweat Pants Amazon Men's Disney Fleece Sweat Pants While you might already have sweatpants, having a pair of sweats with Mickey Mouse printed all over may be one of the most playful pieces to have in your casual wardrobe. $26 Buy Now

Disney Washable Face Masks - Kids Amazon Disney Washable Face Masks - Kids We love these Mickey Mouse-inspired face masks, which will go perfectly with your children's ensemble for a trip to Disneyland. $10 (REGULARLY $19) Buy Now

Star Wars Washable Face Masks - Kids Amazon Star Wars Washable Face Masks - Kids If your little one is a Star Wars fan, these reusable face masks are a must for their everyday wardrobe. $10 (REGULARLY $19) Buy Now

