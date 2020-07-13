The Clone Wars has come to an end, but the Bad Batch's journey is just beginning.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch, a new animated series set in a galaxy far, far away, is coming to Disney+ in 2021, the streamer announced. The series, hailing from executive producer Dave Filoni, follows a squad of elite clones first introduced in a four-episode arc of The Clone Wars.

Also known as Clone Force 99, the clones who make up the Bad Batch have been genetically enhanced and each possess a singular unique skill. On The Clone Wars, the Batch comprised sense-enhanced Sergeant Hunter, strength-enhanced Wrecker, sight-enhanced Crosshair and intelligence-enhanced Tech.

The Bad Batch will pick up after the events of The Clone Wars as they "find their way in a rapidly changing galaxy" and "take on daring mercenary missions as they struggle to stay afloat and find new purpose."

Disney+

"Giving new and existing fans the final chapter of Star Wars: The Clone Wars has been our honor at Disney+, and we are overjoyed by the global response to this landmark series,” said Disney+'s SVP of Content, Agnes Chu. "While The Clone Wars may have come to its conclusion, our partnership with the groundbreaking storytellers and artists at Lucasfilm Animation is only beginning. We are thrilled to bring Dave Filoni's vision to life through the next adventures of The Bad Batch.”

Alongside Filoni, Athena Portillo (The Clone Wars), Brad Rau (Star Wars Rebels) and Jennifer Corbett (Star Wars Resistance) will serve as EPs, with Rau as supervising director and with Corbett as head writer.

The Bad Batch is the first all-new animated Star Wars series set for Disney+, alongside an upcoming second season of The Mandalorian and a live-action series centered on Ewan McGregor's Obi-Wan Kenobi and Diego Luna's Cassian Andor.

