Disneyland Closing Amid Coronavirus Concerns

The Happiest Place on Earth is closing its doors amid coronavirus concerns.

On Thursday, Disneyland Resorts announced that starting March 14 they would be closing both Disneyland and Disney California Adventure in Anaheim, Calfornia. Downtown Disney, however, will remain open.

"While there have been no reported cases of COVID-19 at Disneyland Resort, after carefully reviewing the guidelines of the Governor of California’s executive order and in the best interest of our guests and employees, we are proceeding with the closure of Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park, beginning the morning of March 14 through the end of the month," the statements reads.

"The Hotels of Disneyland Resort will remain open until Monday, March 16 to give guests the ability to make necessary travel arrangements; Downtown Disney will remain open. We will monitor the ongoing situation and follow the advice and guidance of federal and state officials and health agencies. Disney will continue to pay cast members during this time," the statement adds. "Disneyland Resort will work with guests who wish to change or cancel their visits, and will provide refunds to those who have hotel bookings during this closure period. We anticipate heavy call volume over the next several days and appreciate guests’ patience as we work hard to respond to all inquiries."

The company advises people to contact The Walt Disney Travel Company for questions and cancellations at (714) 520-5050.

This marks the fourth time in history that Disneyland has closed. The first time was in 1963 for a national day of mourning after President Kennedy was assassinated, the second in 1994 after the Northridge Earthquake, and for the third time after the Sept. 11 attacks.

The news comes after a number of professional sports organizations including the NHL, NBA and MLB, suspended their seasons or postponed their opening days. Concerts, movie and television productions have also been put on hiatus, while many late-night talk shows and several other programs are nixing their live audiences.

For more events, productions and concerts canceled in the wake of the pandemic, see below.

