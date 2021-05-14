DJ Khaled will be performing at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards with a little help from his friends. H.E.R. and Migos will join the musician for the world premiere performance of their latest single, “We Going Crazy.”

Additionally, Duran Duran will be making their performance debut at the BBMAs. The British pop-rock sensation will take the stage for the very first time, with a remote performance from London, England. Duran Duran will perform their brand-new, soon-to-be-revealed song, and will be joined by Blur’s Graham Coxon.

BTS will also be at the BBMAs. The K-pop group will be performing the world television debut of their English-language single, "Butter," at the awards show, remotely from Korea.

BTS is up for four awards at this year's show, including top duo/group, top song sales artist, top social artist and top-selling song for their Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hit, "Dynamite." The band last performed the track at the awards show in 2020, remotely from South Korea.

BTS could also win their fifth consecutive award in the top social category, which is voted on by the fans.

Other performers include The Weeknd and Icon Award recipient Pink. It was also announced that Drake will be receiving the Artist of the Decade Award at the awards show, while Trae Tha Truth, a Houston-based rapper, philanthropist, and social activist, will be the second recipient of the annual Billboard Change Maker Award.

Hosted by Nick Jonas, the 2021 Billboard Music Awards will air Sunday, May 23 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on NBC.

