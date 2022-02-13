'Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness' Drops Wild, Monster-Filled New Trailer During Super Bowl LVI
'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' Trailer No. 1
Things are getting even stranger for Doctor Strange.
The new trailer for the hotly anticipated, magic-packed Marvel epic Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness dropped Sunday, and gave fans a look at the mind-bending, pulse-pounding new threats the titular sorcerer has in store for him.
Lovecraftian tentacle monsters, minotaurs and Zombies, oh my! The multiverse is a very dangerous place indeed, and it looks like Strange's efforts to protect the world and learn more are going to take their toll.
Benedict Cumberbatch's good doctor has made quite a few appearances since his debut in 2016's Doctor Strange -- in Thor: Ragnarok, as well as Infinity War and Endgame -- but the Sorcerer Supreme will face new terrain in his next solo outing: Horror!
The sequel will be helped by horror maestro Sam Raimi, who knows his way around both a horror flick (The Evil Dead, Drag Me to Hell) and superheroes. (He's the man behind the original Spider-Man trilogy.)
Multiverse of Madness will to connect to both WandaVision -- Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch co-stars -- and Spider-Man: No Way Home and will introduce fan favorite comic book character: America Chavez, played by The Baby-Sitters Club's Xochitl Gomez.
Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness hits theaters May 6.
