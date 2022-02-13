Movies

'Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness' Drops Wild, Monster-Filled New Trailer During Super Bowl LVI

By Zach Seemayer‍
This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.

If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.
39:52

'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' Trailer No. 1

02:41

Bob Saget Funeral: 'Full House' Cast and More Attend Memorial

02:38

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox Drank Each Other's Blood After G…

03:10

Valerie Bertinelli Says Writing About Soulmate Eddie Van Halen’s…

03:14

Jamie Lynn Spears Breaks Down in Tears Discussing Britney Saga

04:12

Jenna Jameson's Partner Shares Health Update Following Guillain-…

02:23

How Kim Kardashian Is Responding to Kanye West's Recent Claims (…

04:52

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey's PDA Makes Steve Harvey ‘Unco…

03:11

Cardi B Takes Motherhood to New Heights, Considers New Tattoo

04:18

Inside Bob Saget's ‘Special' Relationship With Mary-Kate and Ash…

04:10

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Pay Tribute to 'Full House' Dad Bob S…

01:09

Remembering Sidney Poitier: Viola Davis, Barack Obama & More Pay…

02:43

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet Part Ways After 16 Years Together

04:25

Kim Kardashian 'Could Honestly Care Less' About Who Kanye West I…

03:37

How Khloe Kardashian Is Doing Following Tristan Thompson Baby Sc…

01:48

Inside the 'Bull' Wardrobe Closet With Michael Weatherly (Exclus…

00:55

Andre Leon Talley Looks Back on His Biggest Fashion Mistake (Exc…

20:23

'RHOC's Noella Bergener on Her Heather Dubrow Beef and More Debu…

03:22

Bob Saget, Comedian and Star of ‘Full House,’ Dead at 65

Things are getting even stranger for Doctor Strange.

The new trailer for the hotly anticipated, magic-packed Marvel epic Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness dropped Sunday, and gave fans a look at the mind-bending, pulse-pounding new threats the titular sorcerer has in store for him.

Lovecraftian tentacle monsters, minotaurs and Zombies, oh my! The multiverse is a very dangerous place indeed, and it looks like Strange's efforts to protect the world and learn more are going to take their toll.

Benedict Cumberbatch's good doctor has made quite a few appearances since his debut in 2016's Doctor Strange -- in Thor: Ragnarok, as well as Infinity War and Endgame -- but the Sorcerer Supreme will face new terrain in his next solo outing: Horror!

The sequel will be helped by horror maestro Sam Raimi, who knows his way around both a horror flick (The Evil DeadDrag Me to Hell) and superheroes. (He's the man behind the original Spider-Man trilogy.)

Multiverse of Madness will to connect to both WandaVision -- Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch co-stars -- and Spider-Man: No Way Home and will introduce fan favorite comic book character: America Chavez, played by The Baby-Sitters Club's Xochitl Gomez.

Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness hits theaters May 6.

RELATED CONTENT:

Upcoming Marvel Films and Shows From 'Moon Knight' to 'Doctor Strange'

'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' Trailer No. 1

Benedict Cumberbatch on Watching ‘WandaVision’ as Prep for ‘Doctor Strange’ Sequel (Exclusive)

'Doctor Strange 2,' 'Thor: Love and Thunder' and More Marvel Movies Get New Release Dates Due to Coronavirus

Sam Raimi Confirms He's Directing 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness'

 