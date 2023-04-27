Dog the Bounty Hunter's Daughter Bonnie Chapman's House Burns Down

Bonnie Chapman is dealing with the aftermath of a recent family tragedy.

The daughter of Duane "Dog the Bounty Hunter" Chapman and the late Beth Chapman told ET Thursday that she lost her home in a fire.

Recounting the scary incident, Bonnie shared that she and her boyfriend, Ismael, were at work Tuesday when they got a call that their rental house in Fishersville, Virginia, was burning down.

"On Tuesday, April 25, I lost my home and most of my belongings in a devastating house fire," Bonnie said.

While she packed up her things and left work as quickly as she could, it was too late, with Bonnie arriving to the scene to find that their home and most of their belongings had been destroyed. What's more, was that her three cats, a dog, a gecko and a pet snake all died from smoke inhalation as a result of the blaze.

"What's even more heartbreaking is that I also lost my six beloved pets: Merlyn, Plum, Azriel, Nyssa, Sophie, and Stokley. Their beautiful souls brought joy, love and meaning into my life, and I am deeply grieving their loss," she shared.

Bonnie went on to thank the Augusta County Fire Department for their help in extinguishing the fire and doing their best to resuscitate her pets after rescuing them from the burning home.

"I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to the Augusta County Fire Department workers who responded to the scene and extinguished the fire. Their incredible care, compassion, and professionalism truly amazed me. They arrived in less than five minutes after receiving the first emergency call, and they even attempted to resuscitate my pets after rescuing them from the burning home. The firefighters took great care to respect my pets and demonstrated heroic efforts to save them," Bonnie stressed.

She added, "I am deeply grateful for the exceptional service and support provided by the Augusta County Fire Department during this difficult time."

One thing she didn't lose, was her late mother's ashes. As fans of the family's A&E series know, Beth died in June of 2019 following a battle with throat cancer.

"I lost some of the photos of my mother and some of the belongings of hers, but I was able to salvage some of them," she told TMZ in an interview with the outlet. "I was able to salvage my ashes that I have of my mother, and that was one of my main worries."

As for the cause, Bonnie said fire department determined that the fire was "caused by an electrical issue."

While Bonnie told the outlet she won't be starting a GoFundMe to help the recoup what they lost from the fire, she said she will be looking into getting cremation rings and portraits of the animals that tragically passed.

"That's how I'm gonna honor them and I'm gonna keep them with me at all times, because they filled my life with so many memories," Bonnie added. "My oldest cat, Plum, she was my other's favorite, and we're both divas, and I hope that my mom is really happy to have Plum with her."

All Bonnie can hope for, she told ET, is that her personal tragedy inspires others to cherish the fleeting moments they have with their loved ones -- including their fury family members.

"I would like to take this opportunity to remind everyone that life is fragile, and we should cherish the moments we have with our loved ones, including our pets. Make the most of the time you have with your furry family members by giving them your full attention, playing with them, and telling them you love them as often as possible," Bonnie said. "I did my best to provide my pets with a wonderful life, and their absence leaves an immense void in my heart."

In addition to the recent tragedies she's faced, Bonnie has had a bit of a falling out with her father following her mother's death. Back in 2021, the reality TV star claimed that she was dis-invited to his wedding to Francie Frane due to her stance on social justice issues.

