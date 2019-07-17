Bonnie Chapman knows her parents were soulmates.

Duane "Dog" Chapman and the late Beth Chapman's 20-year-old daughter opened up about her parents' wonderful relationship on her Instagram Story on Monday. According to multiple reports, during a Q&A session on the social media platform, a follower asked if she thought her father would "someday remarry" after his beloved wife died last month.

"Nope, he found his soulmate," Bonnie replied. "No one can replace her in his heart. Their love was one of a kind, it made me believe love truly exists."

Duane and Beth got married in 2006 and had two children together, Bonnie and Garry.

Additionally, another fan asked her where her "strength mentally and emotionally" comes from, to which she wrote: "I think it comes from understanding I can't control what's around me, can only control myself, so I try to do that."

The Dog's Most Wanted star died on June 26 at the age of 51 after a battle with cancer. Following Beth's death, Bonnie paid tribute to her mother on social media with an Instagram slideshow.

"So thankful to call you my mother. Rest In Peace, mom. I love you so much," she captioned the post.

Over the weekend, the family held a special memorial, where Bonnie got emotional talking about how she never imagined losing her mom at such a young age.

"I never imagined I would lose my mom at 20. I never thought that I would have to walk down the aisle without her," she began. "I never imagined a life without her and it's really tough now being without her. I lost my rock...I never imagined having to write a speech about this and I'll never forget my mother."

"The world is not the same without my mother," she continued, as she began to tear up. "To not be able to call her, to not hear her say my name anymore, it's heartbreaking…Beth Chapman will never be forgotten and that is something I can say with confidence."

ET sat down with Bonnie and her brother, Garry, step-brother Leland, and father, Dog the Bounty Hunter, where they talked about the life lessons Beth had imparted on them.

"I'm definitely going to take away how determined and how passionate she was," Bonnie told ET. "I've started to see myself blossom into a mini Beth, and I'm really glad I could take away her ferocity, just take away so much from her, and I feel like I'm so blessed to have her in my life. And she's not here right now but I'm definitely going to miss her laugh -- that's something that when it did come, it was like bells, and it really made the whole family happy."

As for Garry -- whom Duane says was known in the family as "little Beth," noting that he was Beth's "baby" -- he says he's forever grateful for her accepting nature and for her giving him confidence.

Duane also got candid about how hard life will be after the death of wife. Watch the video below to hear more of what he said.

