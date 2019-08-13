Duane "Dog" Chapman and his late wife Beth's daughter Bonnie is clearing up any speculation about her father dating again after the death of her mother in June.

Duane was snapped having dinner and sharing a laugh with a woman at an Italian restaurant over the weekend in Los Angeles, leading some to assume he was on a date. But 20-year-old Bonnie took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday to slam the rumors and explained that 66-year-old Duane works with the woman, and that it wasn't actually just the two of them having dinner together.

"Pissed on my father's behalf that he can’t go on a business dinner without someone speculating he's on a date," she wrote, according to Us Weekly. "Leave our family alone please. Leave my father alone, let him try to continue our business in peace."

"If you really wanna know who she is, she's a member of our crew, and dad was out with 8 other people at that dinner," she added in another post.

Beth died on June 26 after a battle with cancer. Duane spoke with ET in July, and he acknowledged that he was having trouble coping with the death of his beloved wife.

"I haven't gotten past the place where I'm [not] putting a pillow where she was and covering it up," Duane told ET. "And then I wake up in the middle of the night and I see her and it doesn't register that [it] ain't her. I'm still there."

He later shared that he gets emotional watching footage of Beth from his upcoming Dog the Bounty Hunter spinoff, Dog's Most Wanted.

"So, I mean, I've already looked at some of them, OK, and I see her and I hear her and I freaking start bawling 'cause it happened," he said. "I just instantly start crying ... so, I think it's also therapeutic that you have those. You know, if you lose a loved one then you have the little pictures you look at. But I have her alive in that show."

ET also spoke to Bonnie, who talked about what she learned from her late mother.

"I'm definitely going to take away how determined and how passionate she was," Bonnie shared. "I've started to see myself blossom into a mini Beth, and I'm really glad I could take away her ferocity, just take away so much from her, and I feel like I'm so blessed to have her in my life. And she's not here right now but I'm definitely going to miss her laugh -- that's something that when it did come, it was like bells, and it really made the whole family happy."

