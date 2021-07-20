It's a very "hoppy" birthday for Dolly Parton's husband, Carl Dean. In a video posted to Dolly's Instagram Tuesday, the country singer dressed up as a Playboy Bunny in honor of Carl's birthday. But the Playboy festivities didn't stop there. Dolly did a photoshoot in the bunny suit and recreated her 1978 cover of the now out-of-print magazine, as a gift to her husband of 54 years, whom she says always loved her cover of the iconic mag.

"Today is July 20, it's my husband, Carl's, birthday and you're probably wondering why I'm dressed like this ... well, it's for my husband's birthday," she explained in the clip. "Remember some time back I said I was gonna pose on Playboy magazine when I'm 75? Well, I'm 75 and they don't have a magazine anymore ... but my husband always loved the original cover of Playboy."

"I was trying to think of something to do to make him happy," she added. "He still thinks I'm a hot chick after 57 years and I'm not gonna try to talk him out of that."