Dolly Parton Dresses Up as Playboy Bunny for Husband's Birthday and Recreates Iconic 1978 Cover
It's a very "hoppy" birthday for Dolly Parton's husband, Carl Dean. In a video posted to Dolly's Instagram Tuesday, the country singer dressed up as a Playboy Bunny in honor of Carl's birthday. But the Playboy festivities didn't stop there. Dolly did a photoshoot in the bunny suit and recreated her 1978 cover of the now out-of-print magazine, as a gift to her husband of 54 years, whom she says always loved her cover of the iconic mag.
"Today is July 20, it's my husband, Carl's, birthday and you're probably wondering why I'm dressed like this ... well, it's for my husband's birthday," she explained in the clip. "Remember some time back I said I was gonna pose on Playboy magazine when I'm 75? Well, I'm 75 and they don't have a magazine anymore ... but my husband always loved the original cover of Playboy."
"I was trying to think of something to do to make him happy," she added. "He still thinks I'm a hot chick after 57 years and I'm not gonna try to talk him out of that."
Dolly went on to share that she did "a little photo shoot in this little outfit," recreating her infamous cover from 1978 -- before talking about how her appearance has changed over the years.
"In the first one, I was kind of a little butterball in that one. Well, I'm string cheese now," she joked. "But he'll probably be thinking I'm cream cheese, I hope."
The video ends with Dolly, still in her bunny suit, presenting Carl with a side-by-side framed photo, while singing him "Happy Birthday." While Dolly didn't film Carl's reaction, we're sure he loved Dolly's playful Playboy present.
"It’s always #HotGirlSummer for my husband, Carl 💝Happy birthday my love!," she captioned the clip.
When ET spoke with Dolly back in October, the country singer shared why she and Carl have opted to keep their relationship out of the spotlight.
"It's just not who he is. He's a quiet, reserved person and he figured if he ever got out there in that, he'd never get a minute’s peace. He's right about that," she said. "I've always respected and appreciated that in him and I've always tried to keep him out of the limelight as much as I can."
"He said, 'I didn't choose this world, I chose you, and you chose that world. But we can keep our lives separate and together,'" Dolly continued. "And we do and we have."
Dolly also revealed that she and Carl often joke that one of the reasons their marriage has lasted so long is because she's often on the road touring.
"There's a lot of truth in that -- the fact that we're not in each other's faces all the time. But we do have a great respect and admiration for each other. We both have a great sense of humor. So, we have a lot of fun," she said. "We have very similar tastes... We love to travel around our little RV, and we don't like parties and all that stuff."
For more on Dolly, watch the video below.
