Don Reed, Elizabeth Warren's Brother, Dies From Coronavirus at 86

Elizabeth Warren's eldest brother, Donald Reed Herring, has died from the coronavirus. The 70-year-old politician shared the news on Twitter, writing that the eldest of her three brothers, who was known as Don Reed, was "charming and funny, a natural leader."

"He joined the Air Force at 19 and spent his career in the military, including five and a half years off and on in combat in Vietnam," she added.

According to The Boston Globe, Reed died in Norman, Oklahoma, at age 86, about three weeks after testing positive for the virus. Prior to his death, Reed was put into intensive care at Norman Regional Hospital, where he died six days later, the outlet reports.

"I’m grateful to the nurses and other front-line staff who took care of my brother, but it is hard to know that there was no family to hold his hand or to say 'I love you' one more time. And now there’s no funeral for those of us who loved him to hold each other close," Warren said in a statement to the Globe. "I will miss my brother."

Reed is survived by Warren and her two brothers, John Herring and David Herring. He is also survived by his wife, Judith Anne Hart, and his two sons, John and Jeffrey, the Globe reports.

