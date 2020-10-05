Donald Trump Back at the White House After Being Discharged From Walter Reed Medical Center
President Donald Trump left Walter Reed Medical Center just after 6:30 p.m. ET on Monday, hours after the medical team treating him cautioned that he is "not out of the woods yet." He returned to the White House shortly before 7 p.m., where he gave a thumbs up before walking inside.
Trump walked out of Walter Reed to an SUV and pumped his fist to the White House reporters, but he did not say anything.
The SUV took Mr. Trump to Marine One, which will flew him back to the White House.
Dr. Sean Conley, the White House physician, told reporters earlier Monday that Mr. Trump will be "surrounded by world-class medical care, 24/7" while at the White House.
Mr. Trump is being treated with dexamethasone, a powerful steroid recommended for use to treat severe cases of COVID-19. The drug can carry serious psychological side effects, but Conley said the president has not exhibited any of them.
He repeatedly declined to provide specifics about the president's lung condition or the last time Mr. Trump tested negative for the virus, citing federal privacy laws.
Meanwhile, the outbreak at the White House continued as more staff members tested positive. Press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Monday she had tested positive for COVID-19, and sources with knowledge of the matter confirmed to CBS News that one of her deputies had tested positive as well.
-- Originally published by CBS News.
RELATED CONTENT:
Alec Baldwin Defends Playing Donald Trump in 'SNL' Season Premiere
Donald Trump Makes a 'Little Surprise Visit' Outside Hospital
President Trump Could Leave Hospital as Early as Monday, Doctors Say
How News Anchors Scrambled to Report on President Trump’s COVID-19 Diagnosis
Related Gallery