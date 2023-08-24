Former President Donald Trump's booking photo was released Thursday night after he turned himself in to authorities at the Fulton County Sheriff's Office.

Trump was arrested and booked on charges related to his alleged attempts to overturn the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.

The mug shot -- which was a trending topic on Twitter (X) in the hours leading up to its release -- marks a historic moment, as it is the first-ever mug shot taken of a former U.S. president.

Trump was processed at the Fulton County jail on Thursday, where he was booked and later released approximately 30 minutes later, after putting up a $200,000 bond.

It's unclear at this point when exactly Trump's arraignment hearing will be held. District Attorney Fani Willis has suggested that Trump and 18 others involved in the alleged election tampering could be arraigned together during the first week of September.

Trump addressed reporters at the Atlanta airport, before returning to his home in New Jersey, and denied the charges against him, CBS News reports.

"We did nothing wrong at all," Trump said. "And we have every right, every single right to challenge an election that we think is dishonest."

As part of the bond, Trump has been specifically prohibited from threatening or intimidating any of his co-defendants or any possible witnesses or alleged victims, even on social media, or "to otherwise obstruct the administration of justice."

The $200,000 total bond included an $80,000 bond for alleged violation of the state's anti-racketeering law, as well as $10,000 bonds for each of the other 12 charges against him.

Trump has roundly denied any wrongdoing and called the Fulton County charges against him a "travesty of justice."

