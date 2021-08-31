Happy anniversary to Donnie Wahlberg and Jenny McCarthy! The couple celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary on Tuesday by renewing their vows. Both Wahlberg and McCarthy took to Instagram to share heartfelt tributes to each other in honor of their big day, along with a few pics from their intimate vow renewal.

"#HappyAnniversary Jenny! Seven years — no itch! I love you more than ever, Mrs Wahlberg. To be blessed with a partner whose goal is to make sure that I love myself more and more each day — is to be truly blessed. Thank you for holding me down, while always holding my kite string and letting me fly," Wahlberg wrote alongside photos of the pair saying "I do" once more during a casual, lakeside ceremony.

"You are my soul mate in every way. My heart is overflowing with gratitude, appreciation and unconditional love, for you. I love you Lady," he continued. "Thank you Reverend Ray McElroy (aka @bellboy47), my friend and Minister, for helping me surprise my wife again (got ya baby) and for gracing us with your wisdom and your blessing. 'Seven = Completion. Perfection'. 🙏🏼 So grateful to be able to 'renew' gods amazing blessing for another year. On to forever. 🙏🏼❤️ HappyAnniversaryJenny! #SevenYears #NoItch 💍❤️."

For her part, McCarthy shared a sweet video of their journey from childhood to meeting, falling in love and getting married. The slideshow included intimate moments that the couple has shared over the last seven-plus years, including the relationship Wahlberg has built with McCarthy's 19-year-old son, Evan, who she shares with ex-husband John Mallory Asher.

"Dreams do come true. Happy Anniversary, my love. I adore and love you. Infinity. ❤️," The Masked Singer panelist captioned the video.

McCarthy and Wahlberg tied the knot at the historic Hotel Baker in St. Charles, Illinois, in 2014. The couple has been together since July 2013, and share three children between them. In addition to McCarthy's son, the New Kids on the Block member has two sons, Xavier and Elijah, with his ex-wife, Kim Fey.

ET spoke with McCarthy and Wahlberg in 2015 about their A&E docuseries Donnie Loves Jenny, when the former View co-host gushed about their romantic wedding.

"When I walked down the aisle and I locked eyes with Donnie, there was no doubt in my mind," McCarthy said at the time, getting emotional. "I was where I was exactly supposed to be where I was, holding my son's hand who was giving me away to the love of my life, which is why I couldn't wait one more second to kiss you."

For more on the couple, watch the video below.

RELATED CONTENT

Donnie Wahlberg on How He Pulled Off His Epic Masked Singer' Reveal

‘The Masked Singer’s Jenny McCarthy Dishes on Season 5

When ET First Met Donnie Wahlberg & Jenny McCarthy (Flashback)

‘The Masked Singer’: Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg on His Shocking Reveal (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery