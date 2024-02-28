Don't tell mom, but the babysitter's dead again!

The first teaser trailer for the upcoming BET+ remake of the beloved '90s film, Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead, was released on Wednesday, featuring Simone Joy Jones taking over Christina Applegate's iconic lead role as 17-year-old Tanya Crandell, who is tasked with looking after her three siblings when their mom (Ms. Pat) takes off for a wellness retreat in Thailand.

The teaser kicks off with an old-school sedan pulling up to the Crandall's house. A knock on the door reveals June Squibb as the elderly caretaker there to oversee the kids.

"It's great that you've witnessed Jehovah or whatever, but now's a bad time," Tanya tells her.

"Oh no, dear, I'm Ms. Sturrack, the babysitter," the woman answers.

"Oh, hell no!" Tanya replies, shutting the door in her face.

The clip also offers a first look at Nicole Richie in the memorable role as Tanya's confident and ambitious boss, Rose, even teasing her iconic refrain at the end of the clip.

Watch the full teaser below.

Iconic Events

Directed by Wade Allain-Marcus, the film also stars Donielle Tremaine Hensley, Jermaine Fowler, and newcomers Miles Fowler, Iantha Richardson, Gus Kenworthy, and Tyriq Withers.

Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead is in theaters April 12.

RELATED CONTENT: