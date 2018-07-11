Dorinda Medley Says She 'Never Had a Good Feeling' About the 'RHONY' Cast's 'Cruise From Hell' (Exclusive)

The "Cruise From Hell" is coming up on this season of Real Housewives of New York, and Dorinda Medley is not looking forward to reliving the harrowing journey!

"Thank god it's been long enough away that I'm over it, but you're gonna see, it was a scary time," Medley told ET at DailyMail's Summer TV Party on Wednesday, recalling the RHONY all-cast trip to Colombia in February, where she and her co-stars were subjected to a boat ride gone horribly wrong, which reportedly included an engine on fire, a missing anchor and even water flooding the vessel -- in addition to cast members reportedly going home in adult diapers after contracting parasites while abroad.

"You don't really see that much of the boat ride, you just hear a lot about the boat ride," Medley explained of the upcoming episode chronicling the cast's fateful trip. "It was a real-life moment and it was a learning moment. You know that old saying, if you don't feel good about something you probably shouldn't do it? I never had a good feeling about getting on that boat."

As for what was going through her head in the moment, the reality star recalled thinking, "'We're going to die. We're going to capsize. This is definitely happening. This is no joke.' It was panic."

However, Medley revealed that the incident hasn't turned her off boating entirely. "I'm not like that. I'm a big boater, because my late husband owned a Hinckley [yacht] and we used to boat all the time. I just think you have to make sure you take precautions."

As for the rest of RHONY's 10th season, it may not all be smooth sailing. Medley has had several intense confrontations with castmate Sonja Morgan this season -- coming to verbal blows over their individual experiences with divorce and loss. However, Medley said she's not letting the spat get "under my skin."

"I just think we have a different outlook on things," she explained. "I just don't understand the comparisons between certain things. And also, I don't really... Listen, I've done both, death and divorce, so for me, I feel like I have a good perspective. And divorce for me was nothing like the death of my husband. It just wasn't. We just have a very difference of opinions, Sonja and I, we look at things very differently."

The "difference of opinions" will certainly make things interesting when the RHONY ladies sit down for their upcoming season 10 reunion, but Medley said the unpredictability of the infamous specials means she couldn't tease anything, even if she wanted to.

"Even if I say that, it never turns out the way you think it is," she noted. "You go into the reunion thinking one thing and it never ends up [that way]. But I do think it's going to be quite an emotion-filled reunion."

After the reunion, Medley is looking forward to spending some time in the Berkshires -- "I want to be normal, go grocery shopping, see my parents, hang out in the pool, do my gardening. I can't wait." -- before worrying about RHONY season 11.

"We're trying to figure out when and if we're going to start filming again," she said. "God knows if we're even going to go back. I don't know, you never know. They're very fickle!"

See more on Medley, and the already-infamous "Cruise From Hell," in the video below.

