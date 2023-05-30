Deon Derrico is fed up. In an exclusive sneak peek at the season 4 premiere of Doubling Down With the Derricos, the patriarch of the 14-kid family reaches the end of his rope.

The clip shows Deon ending a call due to the noise in his house, just as his wife, Karen, tells him she needs to step out.

"Now is not the time," Deon tells Karen, who questions her husband's behavior while speaking to the cameras. "Derrico's not a dismissive kind of person, so I don't know what's going on with him."

"I just need a break," Deon, with his OCD going through the roof, tells Karen, before yelling at his children, "Keep it down!"

While Karen insists she "makes it work" with her business and the chaos in the house, Deon can't seem to take the same approach.

"That really is annoying. I can't focus. Very annoying," he says, before telling the cameras more about his frustrations. "It feels like we're in one room. Although we have different walls and different bedrooms and whatnot, the house is so small and there's so many of us it feels like we're all in one room."

With that, Deon decides to leave the house and drive away. "I'm out of here. I can't deal with this. These damn boxes and s**t. This is just too much," he says

"I'm just like, 'Really? Nah ah. No you did not just walk out! Didn't you just hear me say I gotta go somewhere?'" Karen rhetorically questions to the cameras, before telling her children to "calm down" for a bit so she can hear her thoughts.

"I now have to hold it together in front of our children, because he's overwhelmed. And that's the problem with mothers, we always do it all and we don't get to check out at any time," she says. "I'm really pissed that Derrico walked out, because as a mother, as a woman, and, respectfully as a Black woman, that just don't go."

The latest season of Doubling Down With the Derricos premieres Tuesday, May 30 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.

