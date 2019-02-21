Dove Cameron Responds to 'Wicked' Casting Rumors (Exclusive)

Dove Cameron is ready to be "Popular!"

ET's Katie Krause caught up with the Dumplin' actress at the 2019 Teen Vogue Young Hollywood Party on Feb. 15 at the Los Angeles Theater and she gushed over the rumors that she's stepping into Glinda's iconic pink dress for the upcoming film adaptation of Wicked, a hit Broadway show.

"Well, that just totally shocked me and threw me for a loop!" Cameron, 23, said when told of the many people that would like her to land the role. "I don't think everyone wants me to be Glinda but, I mean, it's like the role of a lifetime. I've been dreaming of it since I was, like, seven. I mean, I should be so lucky to be considered."

Cameron's excitement over the possibility of starring in the film -- which is set to be released on Dec. 22, 2021 -- dates back to her years-long admiration for Broadway's original Glinda, Kristin Chenoweth.

"Kristin has been my main inspiration since I was seven," she revealed, before quipping, "Sorry, Kristin! She hates when I say that. She's like, 'Not since you were seven!'"

"I'm a massive fan, so it'd be a huge responsibility and I would be lucky to be considered!" Cameron added.

Despite the rumors surrounding her being cast, Cameron remained tight lipped about any related discussions. "I think I can't say anything about that," she said. "Hollywood is, like, a fluid thing."

Before she could begin to defy gravity, Cameron is hard at work promoting her latest flick, Descendants 3. According to the Disney actress, the film is sure to be "massive, flaming [and] delicious."

In between her projects, Cameron is cognizant of her role model status to kids, as she tries to inspire them every day.

"As I'm finding myself in this industry I find it really important to inspire other people to find themselves," she said. "There's not a universal right and wrong way to do things... I feel most inspired to, like, inspire people to be themselves."

