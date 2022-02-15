After several delays and increased anticipation, the Downton Abbey sequel is finally here. Ahead of its debut in theaters in May, Focus Features released the full-length trailer, giving audiences a more detailed look at what’s to come from the new film.

Picking up nine months after the events of the first film, the Dowager Countess’ (Maggie Smith) mysterious past comes into question after she reveals that she’s inherited a villa in the South of France. This, of course, leads the family on a grand journey far from the comforts of Downton.

Meanwhile, it looks like the modern world has found their beloved home – and wants to appreciate all its grandeur – after a filmmaker (Hugh Dancy) seeks to make a movie there. Of course, all the lights and cameras bring plenty of unexpected action of its own, especially after the arrival of its stars, played by Laura Haddock and Dominic West.

The three newcomers – plus Nathalie Baye and Jonathan Zaccaï – join the sprawling returning cast, including Smith, Hugh Bonneville, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, Brendan Coyle, Michelle Dockery, Kevin Doyle, Joanne Froggatt, Harry Hadden-Paton, Robert James-Collier, Allen Leech, Phyllis Logan, Elizabeth McGovern, Sophie McShera, Tuppence Middleton, Lesley Nicol, Imelda Staunton and Penelope Wilton.

Downton Abbey: A New Era was written by creator Julian Fellowes, directed by Simon Curtis and produced by Gareth Neame and Liz Trubridge as well as Fellowes.

The latest trailer also comes amid The Gilded Age’s run on HBO. Also created by Fellowes, the series was just renewed for season 2.

While promoting the American drama, he reflected on the success of Downton, which ran for six seasons before producing two sequel films. “It makes me happy to know that so many people have gotten pleasure out of it,” Fellowes said.

When it comes to A New Era, he added, “I think it’s a feel good movie and there are a lot of people out there who wouldn’t mind feeling good. So, I hope it cheers everyone up a bit.”

Focus Features

Downton Abbey: A New Era arrives in theaters on May 20.

