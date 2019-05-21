‘Downton Abbey’ Movie Trailer: The Crawleys Prepare for a Royal Visit

The Crawleys are back.

Downton Abbey, which followed the lives of the extended aristocratic family and the servants who worked for them, will once again explore the upstairs and downstairs worlds of the Edwardian country house in a new film coming out this fall.

Spanning from the turn of the 20th century in 1912 to 1925 over the course of six seasons, the series saw the Crawleys -- Robert (Hugh Bonneville), Cora (Elizabeth McGovern), Dowager Countess (Maggie Smith), Lady Mary (Michelle Dockery), Lady Edith (Laura Carmichael), Lady Sybil (Jessica Brown Findlay) -- attempt to adapt to an ever-changing society that included the advent of the First World War, the formation of the Irish Free State, the British general election of 1923 and the rise of a working class.

The upcoming movie written by creator Julian Fellowes and directed by Michael Engler continues that evolution as fans get to see where their favorite characters -- also including Charles Carson (Jim Carter), John Bates (Brendan Coyle), Anna Bates (Joanne Froggatt), Elsie Carson (Phyllis Logan), Thomas Barrow (Rob James-Collier) -- have ended up.

The first official trailer shows all the familiar faces as they gather back at home, when Robert receives some unexpected news. "The King and Queen are coming to Downton," he says to a shocked Lady Mary. "Really?!" Suddenly, it's a rush to get things ready in time for a "royal luncheon, a parade, and a dinner." Oh, it may all possibly be too much for everyone involved!

Focus Features

While much of the cast has been busy with film, TV and stage careers following the end of the series in 2015, the film will feature many of the original stars including Hugh Bonneville, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, Brendan Coyle, Michelle Dockery, Kevin Doyle, Joanne Froggatt, Matthew Goode, Harry Hadden-Paton, David Haig, Geraldine James, Robert James-Collier, Simon Jones, Allen Leech, Phyllis Logan, Elizabeth McGovern, Sophie McShera, Tuppence Middleton, Stephen Campbell Moore, Lesley Nicol, Kate Phillips, Maggie Smith, Imelda Staunton and Penelope Wilton. Sadly, Jessica Brown Findlay and Dan Stevens -- actors who played two of the show’s late characters -- aren’t expected to return despite hints otherwise.

Downton Abbey is in theaters on Sept. 20, 2019.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

'Downton Abbey' Star Dan Stevens Hints That He Might Be Returning for the Movie

Kate Middleton Visits the 'Downton Abbey' Set!

First Teaser for 'Downton Abbey' Movie Is Here!

Related Gallery