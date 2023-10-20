Mandy Moore's TV return is fast approaching. On Friday, Peacock released the first teaser and images for Dr. Death season 2, which features Moore in her first TV role since This Is Us came to an end.

This season, the anthology series, which is based on Wondery's true crime podcast of the same name, stars Moore as Benita Alexander, an investigative journalist who approaches "Miracle Man" Paolo Macchiarini (Edgar Ramirez), a charming surgeon renowned for his innovative operations, for a story.

Soon, the line between personal and professional begins to blur, changing her life forever. As she learns how far Paolo will go to protect his secrets, a group of doctors halfway across the world make shocking discoveries of their own that call everything about Paolo into question.

Peacock

In the eerie teaser, Paolo is lauded as world-renowned surgeon, but one person warns it's "all smoke and mirrors" as Benita asks, "What'd you do, Paolo? What did you do to them?"

In a press release, Ashley Michel Hoban, the showrunner, writer and executive producer of Dr. Death, discussed the series' sophomore season, which comes after Joshua Jackson starred as a neurosurgeon who maimed several of his patients in the show's debut.

Peacock

"The joy of an anthology series is the freedom to explore variations on a theme. Dr. Death is a show about systemic failures, and this season, these issues reach a global scale," she said. "Amid complex narratives, we've been fortunate to delve deeply into a story that, while entirely unique, remains surprisingly familiar, as it taps into a truly universal part of the human condition: illness. Even putting aside any recent global pandemics, we all know what it’s like to feel sick. It renders us vulnerable, small, in desperate need of help. A doctor we can trust."

"This pursuit of trust and truth is what ties our two stories together this season. Two stories that, on the surface, may not seem to have much else in common: Doctors in Sweden on the verge of a breakthrough. A journalist in New York falling in love. However, both revolve around individuals made to feel small," Hoban continued. "They're about people standing up to something bigger, for something bigger, and how their seemingly small choices ripple out into the world to give power and voice to those who have been made to feel powerless and silenced. These are stories that you don't think could happen to you, until you watch this season of Dr. Death. We truly hope you enjoy."

Peacock

In addition to the eight-episode season, Peacock will also be releasing a companion documentary, Dr. Death: Cutthroat Conman, about the shocking rise and fall of Paolo Macchiarini.

All eight episodes of Dr. Death season 2, as well as the Dr. Death: Cutthroat Conman documentary, will premiere on Thursday, Dec. 21, only on Peacock.

RELATED CONTENT: