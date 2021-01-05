Dr. Dre has been hospitalized. The 55-year-old music mogul was rushed to the hospital after suffering a brain aneurysm on Monday, according to multiple reports. ET has reached out to reps for Dre for comment.

According to TMZ, Dre was admitted to the ICU at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, where he is currently receiving care. The outlet reports Dre is in stable condition.

Dre has recently been in the news amid his contentious divorce from his wife of 24 years, Nicole Young. Last October, a judge rejected Young's request for $1.5 million from Dre, which her lawyers said was for various expenses including personal security detail. The judge also rejected Young's request to expedite Dre's payment of $5 million for legal fees.

There is a hearing set for Wednesday in L.A.

