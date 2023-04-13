Drake Bell Found Alive After Being Reported Missing and 'Endangered' By Police
Former Nickelodeon star Drake Bell has been found alive hours after he was reported missing by law enforcement.
On Thursday, the Daytona Beach police department shared that Bell was missing and considered "endangered." An update published around 1:30 p.m. ET confirmed that the 36-year-old had been located.
"At this time, we can confirm law enforcement officials are in contact and Mr. Bell is safe," the department shared.
Prior to being found on Thursday afternoon, the actor, whose full name is Jared Drake Bell, was said to have last been seen on Wednesday evening in the area near Mainland High School. He was driving a 2022 grey BMW.
Responding to comments questioning the legitimacy of the post, the DBPD replied, "For those asking, this is a legitimate post from the Daytona Beach Police Department. If you have any information, please contact Detective Jayson Wallace."
ET has reached out to a representative for Bell.
In 2021, Bell was sentenced to two years probation and 200 hours of community service in connection to his high profile child endangerment case.
Bell initially pleaded not guilty to two criminal counts of attempted endangering children and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles. However, he later changed his plea to guilty.
According to multiple outlets, in addition to probation and community service hours, the judge ruled at the time that Bell was prohibited from contacting the victim in the case, who met Bell online and attended one of his concerts in Cleveland in 2017, when she was 15 years old.
Also in 2021, Bell revealed that he had secretly married and welcomed a son.
