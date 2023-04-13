Drake Bell Missing, Considered 'Endangered' By Florida Police

Former Nickelodeon star Drake Bell is said to be missing and considered "endangered," the Daytona Beach police department shared on Thursday.

"Officers are looking for Jared Bell, DOB 06/27/1986. He should be traveling in a 2022 grey BMW and his last known location is potentially the area of Mainland High School on 4/12/2023 just before 9p.m. He is considered missing and endangered," reads a post on the department's official social media pages, alongside a photo of the actor, whose full name is Jared Drake Bell.

Responding to comments questioning the legitimacy of the post, the DBPD replied, "For those asking, this is a legitimate post from the Daytona Beach Police Department. If you have any information, please contact Detective Jayson Wallace."

Anyone with information about Bell's location is asked to contact the Daytona Beach Police Department at (386) 671-5207.

ET has reached out to a representative for Bell.

In 2021, Bell was sentenced to two years probation and 200 hours of community service in connection to his high profile child endangerment case.

Bell initially pleaded not guilty to two criminal counts of attempted endangering children and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles. However, he later changed his plea to guilty.

According to multiple outlets, in addition to probation and community service hours, the judge ruled at the time that Bell was prohibited from contacting the victim in the case, who met Bell online and attended one of his concerts in Cleveland in 2017, when she was 15 years old.

Also in 2021, Bell revealed that he had secretly married and welcomed a son.

