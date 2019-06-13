Drake is really excited that his Toronto Raptors won the NBA Championship.

Reporters caught up with the "God's Plan" rapper after the Raptors beat the Golden State Warriors 114 to 110 in Game 6, and he couldn't barely contain his emotions.

Drake absolutely lost it the minute his team won, screaming and jumping on his fellow Raptors fans. He also displayed his national pride post-game, holding up a Canadian flag while celebrating the victory.

Drake is living his best life rn 😂 pic.twitter.com/fLKOxHRYTQ — No Jumper (@nojumper) June 14, 2019

.@drake loves his country and his Toronto Raptors pic.twitter.com/KGSBJfGv5N — TSN (@TSN_Sports) June 14, 2019

Later, Drake gave an impassioned, at times confounding post-game speech to the press that felt like he was one of the players on the team instead of just a superfan.

"This is poetic! This is poetic. You just gotta watch it happen," Drake said, in awe of the moment. "Kawhi Leonard, bringing the chip to the city. I want my chips with the dip, that's all I know. I don't want my chips plain, I want my chips with the dip."

Drake giving post game interviews with 0s all over the state line lmao. What a time to be alive. pic.twitter.com/r9E2Bow3nd — 🧸 Big Cook Energy 👨🏾‍🍳 (@BjwalkinRIVERS) June 14, 2019

"We did what we had to do," Drake continued. "It's not about what it means. You know what it means. You can turn your cameras up to the screens and know what it means."

"We did this. We did this off of heart. We did this off of love. We willed this into existence, we manifested this," Drake added, with emotion. "You see what my hat says. Not 'Finals,' not 'Eastern Conference,' not 'Nice try' or 'See you next year.' It says 'Champions!'"

Drake wasn't the only star celebrating the Raptors' big win. Here's a look at how some of Hollywood's sports fans reacted to the victory.

Mostly I’m happy for Drake. #TORvsGSW — Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) June 14, 2019

I love Canada and Toronto is one of my favorite cities on the planet so I’m happy af for them . That’s karma for all you polite nice ass Canadians — Vinny Guadagnino (@VINNYGUADAGNINO) June 14, 2019

Congratulations to the Toronto Raptors for winning the NBA World Championship! To Raptors ownership, GM Masai Ujiri, the coaches and the players led by MVP Kawhi Leonard and leader Kyle Lowry, congratulations! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) June 14, 2019

TORONTOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!!!!! — Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes) June 14, 2019

Lotta babies being made in Canada over the next four days. Holleee — Michael Ealy (@MichaelEaly) June 14, 2019

Congrats @Raptors on an amazing season.



Congrats @warriors on a courageous effort.#Toronto is already insane every time we go there. I can’t even imagine how turnt it’s gonna be now next week, on the #MixTapeTour, in the city of Champions.#TheFinals#NBAFinals#Raptors — Donnie Wahlberg (@DonnieWahlberg) June 14, 2019

