Drake Has the Best Reaction After the Toronto Raptors Win the 2019 NBA Championship
Drake is really excited that his Toronto Raptors won the NBA Championship.
Reporters caught up with the "God's Plan" rapper after the Raptors beat the Golden State Warriors 114 to 110 in Game 6, and he couldn't barely contain his emotions.
Drake absolutely lost it the minute his team won, screaming and jumping on his fellow Raptors fans. He also displayed his national pride post-game, holding up a Canadian flag while celebrating the victory.
Later, Drake gave an impassioned, at times confounding post-game speech to the press that felt like he was one of the players on the team instead of just a superfan.
"This is poetic! This is poetic. You just gotta watch it happen," Drake said, in awe of the moment. "Kawhi Leonard, bringing the chip to the city. I want my chips with the dip, that's all I know. I don't want my chips plain, I want my chips with the dip."
"We did what we had to do," Drake continued. "It's not about what it means. You know what it means. You can turn your cameras up to the screens and know what it means."
"We did this. We did this off of heart. We did this off of love. We willed this into existence, we manifested this," Drake added, with emotion. "You see what my hat says. Not 'Finals,' not 'Eastern Conference,' not 'Nice try' or 'See you next year.' It says 'Champions!'"
Drake wasn't the only star celebrating the Raptors' big win. Here's a look at how some of Hollywood's sports fans reacted to the victory.
