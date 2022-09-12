Drew Barrymore and Justin Long had a tearful reunion! On Monday's The Drew Barrymore Show, Long was the first guest to kick off the show's third season.

The friendly exes, who dated on and off from 2007 to 2010 and starred in the 2010 movie Going the Distance, joked about being reunited on television. After Barrymore and Long both admitted that there were “a lot of laughs” during their time together, the 47-year-old host couldn’t help but get emotional when talking about their past romance. Long also got sentimental as he applauded himself and Barrymore for having a healthy breakup.

“I love that we maintained our love, because, I know from my end, it will never go anywhere. I’ll love you always," the 44-year-old actor told his ex. “I’m glad we’re still able to have that.”

Barrymore began to cry as she and Long shared a sweet embrace in front of the audience. “I will always love you so much,” she told Long. “You are so important to me. I feel like we’ve been through so much together, too. I feel like, when we used to talk and Facetime, I was always like, ‘You know I've really grown up, Justin.’ I always wanted to prove to you what a different person I was from when we dated.”

Long quipped that he was only in his early 20s went he met Barrymore and they began dating. The pair added that their relationship at the time was “hedonistic, immature and hella fun.”

Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

Since the end of their relationship, both Long and Barrymore have gone on to have other partners. Barrymore was married to Will Kopelman from 2012 to 2016, while Long is currently in a relationship with actress Kate Bosworth.

“I could not be happier for you,” Barrymore said of Long's new romance. “All I want in your life is your success and happiness, and I’m so happy that you are in this also amazing relationship. I’m just so happy because you deserve to be happy. I’m so thrilled for you.”

Long further gushed over Bosworth, telling Barrymore, “She does all those and she adores you."

He added, “And she is the most supportive, most wonderful, funny ...you would love hanging out.”

In July, Barrymore chatted with comedian Mike Birbiglia on the A Little Bit Extra podcast, and shared why she thinks Long gets all the ladies.

"You want to know why he gets all the ladies? Well, there’s a few reasons, but the comedy is definitely [one of them]," she said. "He is one of the sharpest, wittiest [people], he’s brilliant and he’ll just knock your socks off with laughter."

RELATED CONTENT:

Drew Barrymore Reveals She Was 'Ghosted,' Teases Season 3 of Talk Show

Drew Barrymore Reveals Who She'd Want to Play Her in a Biopic

Drew Barrymore Reveals Why Ex Justin Long 'Gets All the Ladies'

Drew Barrymore Opens Up About Getting Back in the Dating Pool (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery