Drew Barrymore Says She's 'Tried Everything' in the Bedroom

Drew Barrymore just dropped her latest Drew's News podcast episode -- and does she have news for you. Or rather, a confession.

The daytime talk show host was chatting with co-host Ross Mathews about Netflix's How to Build a Sex Room when she revealed just how much she's experimented in matters of the bedroom.

"I’m a dirty bird," she said, "...but just in the corners of my mind where I never will tell and it’s just for me."

Elaborated the actress, "I can understand certain kinky things… Listen, I’ve tried everything. I’ve done everything -- that’s why I’m so boring now."

As for whether she liked anything in particular, "I don’t know if I was into it or not -- I just wanted to try everything," she said.

However, the 47-year-old mother of two made it clear things have changed. "Those days are long gone," she said. "...Back when I was younger, I had all the energy in the world, but now, no."

In fact, Barrymore recently elaborated on why she has not had an intimate relationship since she and her ex-husband, Will Kopelman, split in 2016.

"I am just in a completely different place in my life and maybe in the near future I will get into a relationship… but it simply hasn’t been my priority. So I’m not a person who needs sex and has to go out there and engage with people on that level. I am someone who is deeply committed to fostering how young girls, my daughters, and myself as a woman, are supposed to function in this world! A relationship with a man has not been top of mind for me for a very long time," the star wrote on her blog. "Some people can get out of a marriage or relationship and in the near future find themselves in another relationship. There is nothing wrong with that! Not one bit. I do not judge! I celebrate their journey! Because for some people that really works. It didn’t work for me. I needed to stay very celibate and honoring and in some sort of state of morning of the loss of a nuclear family that I swore I would have for my daughters and to find grace and acceptance and what our new normal of a blended family would be. It took time. I’m proud of myself that I took that time."

Continued Barrymore, "That's what I, as my own individual and no one else just me, needed to do and I honored that and I respect myself for it, as I respect anyone else for their choices. I have just simply come to laugh about the fact that it is not my personal priority to be with a partner, but that doesn’t mean it won’t become one someday. I need time. And my view on sex has truly changed."

