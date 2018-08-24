Drew Scott and Linda Phan are loving married life!

ET caught up with the newlyweds at the Hollywood premiere of Victoria Arlen's book and short film, Locked In, on Thursday, where they gave us an update on what they've been up to since tying the knot in May.

"Oh my gosh, for the first few weeks I kept slipping and saying fiancée because I said that for so long," the Property Brothers star told ET's Deidre Behar. "But now we've got it down and it feels so amazing."

"I just call [him] my boo," Phan added. "That's my hus-boo!"

Scott, 40, and Phan, 33, recently got back from their honeymoonin the Amazon Rainforest and Ecuador, but the two both agreed that every day still feels like pure bliss.

So, what has changed since becoming husband and wife?

"She makes me serve her breakfast in the nude every morning now," Scott joked. "Like before, it was just on special occasions."

"No, I mean, we've been together almost eight years, and we knew we loved each other since when we met," he continued. "Our same routine is happening -- we're on a plane every two days, we're filming in Calgary next and then Vegas -- so a lot of time on the road. But just spending those little moments together is all I need."

Although the HGTV stars are constantly busy, they revealed they would love to expand their family someday.

"We actually would love to have twins," said Scott, who is a twin himself with brother Jonathan. "We will have kids, [but there's] no screaming rush. Two of her sisters have kids, so we already have [six] nieces and nephews."

"We will, eventually," he added. "You'll be the first to know!"

A few weeks after saying "I do" in southern Italy, Scott also spoke with ET in May at his HGTV magazine shoot, where he revealed there was a moment during his nuptials that made him "ugly cry."

Hear his answer in the video below:

